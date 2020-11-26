UrduPoint.com
Scandal-hit Retailer Boohoo To Be Judged On Turnaround

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:01 PM

Scandal-hit retailer Boohoo to be judged on turnaround

Boohoo, the British online fashion group, said Thursday it had chosen a retired judge to help it move on from a supply-chain scandal that raised questions on industry-wide ethical practices

Brian Leveson will "provide independent oversight... so as to deliver long-lasting and meaningful change to the group's supply chain and its business practices", Boohoo said in a statement.

Leveson is best known for heading a 2012 inquiry into UK media standards following the hacking of celebrities' phones by the now-closed news of the World tabloid, which was owned by Rupert Murdoch.

Boohoo executive chairman Mahmud Kamani said Leveson's appointment would help the company "to lead the fashion e-commerce market globally in a transparent manner".

Boohoo has been hit by allegations this year that one of its suppliers in England paid workers much less than the national minimum wage.

"Boohoo has recognised that it must institute and embed change so that everyone involved in the group's supply chain is treated fully in accordance with the law and the principles of ethical trading," Leveson said in the company's statement.

His findings will be set out in publicly-available reports.

Leveson's media inquiry led to the creation of a government-approved press regulator.

