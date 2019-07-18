Scandal in US Puerto Rico Reflects Corruption That Squandered Storm Relief Funds - Trump

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) A growing scandal that has embroiled the governor of Puerto Rico reflects corrupt leaders who robbed the US government by squandering $92 billion in relief after Hurricanes Maria and Irma, President Donald Trump said on Thursday.

The US territory has been swept by angry protests this week over Puerto Rican Governor Ricardo Rossello's leaked messages disparaging rivals and journalists.

"The United States Congress foolishly gave 92 Billion Dollars for hurricane relief, much of which was squandered away or wasted, never to be seen again," Trump tweeted. "I know the people of Puerto Rico well, and they are great. But much of their leadership is corrupt, & robbing the U.S. Government blind!