UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scandal-mired Party Makes Comeback In Malaysian Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 11:45 PM

Scandal-mired party makes comeback in Malaysian cabinet

A crop of old faces from a scandal-mired Malaysian party were Monday given key ministerial posts after they returned to power following the collapse of a reformist government

Kuala Lumpur, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ):A crop of old faces from a scandal-mired Malaysian party were Monday given key ministerial posts after they returned to power following the collapse of a reformist government.

A coalition dominated by the country's Muslim majority took power this month after the disintegration of the last government and the shock resignation of Mahathir Mohamad as premier.

Mahathir, 94, had sought to come back as prime minister after quitting, but lost out to low-profile ex-interior minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

A major component of Muhyiddin's government is the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the party of disgraced ex-leader Najib Razak, which was ejected from power at landmark elections in 2018.

Muhyiddin's cabinet unveiled Monday included UMNO figures who had senior roles in the past.

They included Hishammuddin Hussein, named as the new foreign minister and Ismail Sabri Yaakob, senior minister overseeing defence.

In a departure from usual practice, the head of major Malaysian bank CIMB was named to the post of finance minister rather than a career politician.

Muhyiddin, 72, said he was aiming for a cabinet that was "efficient, transparent and with integrity", and those selected had been vetted by anti-corruption authorities.

Najib and his cronies were accused of plundering billions of dollars from the sovereign wealth fund 1MDB, and he was arrested and put on trial after losing power.

Mahathir has challenged the legitimacy of Muhyiddin's premiership, claiming he did not have enough support to be named to the job.

Muhyiddin was appointed by the king.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Job Bank 2018 Muslim Post From Government Cabinet Billion

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns attack on Sudanese Prime Min ..

36 minutes ago

EU's Michel Hopes to Bridge Gap With Turkey on Syr ..

11 minutes ago

Dutch Prosecutors Say Studied Information Provided ..

11 minutes ago

US Warns Heath Firms Against Price Fixing During C ..

11 minutes ago

Number of Coronavirus Cases in Canada Swells to 71 ..

11 minutes ago

US Urges Ships to Take Photos of Illegal Oil Trans ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.