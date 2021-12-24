UrduPoint.com

Scandinavian Nations' Accession To NATO Would Have Serious Consequences - Moscow

Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO despite their history of neutrality would have serious consequences for European stability, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

"Finland's and Sweden's non-alignment policy is regarded crucial by our country to maintain stability in Northern Europe," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Russia has noticed NATO's persistent efforts on bringing both countries into the alliance, as both engage in cooperation and provide their territories for military exercises more often, according to the spokeswoman.

"The issue cannot but raise our questions. It's rather obvious that NATO is first of all a military structure, not prioritizing defense agenda, but implementing aggressive activity.

All that would have serious political and military consequences, prompting Russia's adequate counter measures," Zakharova added.

Finland and Sweden are important for NATO both for their access to the Baltic and Arctic regions. At present, NATO's presence remains limited in the Arctic.

In November, two US B-1B bombers joined Norwegian F-35 fighter jets conducting a military drill over the Arctic. US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland said the United States was strengthening its cooperation with Nordic and Baltic partners through the Enhanced Partnership in Northern Europe forum, which includes Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

