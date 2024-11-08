Open Menu

Scarlets Wing Murray Set For Wales Debut Against Fiji

Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Scarlets wing Murray set for Wales debut against Fiji

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) New Zealand-born wing Blair Murray is set for a Wales debut following just six games for regional side Scarlets after being named in Warren Gatland's side to face Fiji in Cardiff on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, whose mother is from Wales, has displaced Dragons wing Rio Dyer in the starting 15 for Wales's opening match of the November international programme.

Mason Grady has been moved from centre to fill the other wing position

Ben Thomas is now at inside centre after two fly-half appearances during Wales's tour of Australia, with Gareth Anscombe back at stand-off for the first time since last year's World Cup.

Anscombe will have some familiar Names alongside him, with Gloucester team-mates Max Llewellyn and Tomos Williams also among Wales's backs.

Will Rowlands and Adam Beard, who both missed the two-Test series in Australia, form the second row, with Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell starting ahead of Jac Morgan -- one of six forwards on the bench.

Fit-again Bath prop Archie Griffin is in a front-row featuring Gareth Thomas and captain Dewi Lake.

Wales have suffered nine successive Test defeats since beating Georgia at last year's World Cup and one more loss would equal their all-time worst run of 10 set in 2002 and 2003.

They have, however, lost just once in 14 games against Fiji, with the Pacific islanders knocking Wales out of the 2007 World Cup in France.

"We have excellent competition in the squad so it was a tough selection and there were some close calls, but I think there is a really nice balance for Sunday," said Wales coach Gatland.

"We have some experienced players back alongside some exciting youngsters."

The New Zealander added: "We know how dangerous Fiji can be, so we've got to make sure that we bring physicality and are ruthless on Sunday. We need to be switched on for the full 80 minutes."

Fiji have made six changes from the team thrashed 57-17 by Scotland in Edinburgh last weekend, with key backs Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu, Josua Tuisova and Semi Radradra returning to the starting side.

