Scarlets Wing Murray Set For Wales Debut Against Fiji
Faizan Hashmi Published November 08, 2024 | 11:20 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) New Zealand-born wing Blair Murray is set for a Wales debut following just six games for regional side Scarlets after being named in Warren Gatland's side to face Fiji in Cardiff on Sunday.
The 23-year-old, whose mother is from Wales, has displaced Dragons wing Rio Dyer in the starting 15 for Wales's opening match of the November international programme.
Mason Grady has been moved from centre to fill the other wing position
Ben Thomas is now at inside centre after two fly-half appearances during Wales's tour of Australia, with Gareth Anscombe back at stand-off for the first time since last year's World Cup.
Anscombe will have some familiar Names alongside him, with Gloucester team-mates Max Llewellyn and Tomos Williams also among Wales's backs.
Will Rowlands and Adam Beard, who both missed the two-Test series in Australia, form the second row, with Leicester flanker Tommy Reffell starting ahead of Jac Morgan -- one of six forwards on the bench.
Fit-again Bath prop Archie Griffin is in a front-row featuring Gareth Thomas and captain Dewi Lake.
Wales have suffered nine successive Test defeats since beating Georgia at last year's World Cup and one more loss would equal their all-time worst run of 10 set in 2002 and 2003.
They have, however, lost just once in 14 games against Fiji, with the Pacific islanders knocking Wales out of the 2007 World Cup in France.
"We have excellent competition in the squad so it was a tough selection and there were some close calls, but I think there is a really nice balance for Sunday," said Wales coach Gatland.
"We have some experienced players back alongside some exciting youngsters."
The New Zealander added: "We know how dangerous Fiji can be, so we've got to make sure that we bring physicality and are ruthless on Sunday. We need to be switched on for the full 80 minutes."
Fiji have made six changes from the team thrashed 57-17 by Scotland in Edinburgh last weekend, with key backs Jiuta Wainiqolo, Waisea Nayacalevu, Josua Tuisova and Semi Radradra returning to the starting side.
Recent Stories
PITB Revamps Punjab Govt Portal
UNESCO kicks-off consultations on media, information literacy strategy for Pakis ..
Good news for Pakistanis as passport delay issue resolved
SHC directs police to find MQM London worker Saqib Afirdi missing for last nine ..
Punjab govt to extend Green Lockdown to combat smog
India refuses to visit Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025
Malaika Arora’s Instagram post about breakup with Arjun Kapoor goes viral
Pakistan levels ODI series 1-1 with convincing 9-wicket victory over Australia
PM Shehbaz affirms govt’s commitment to achieve $25b in IT exports in next thr ..
Gold price increases by Rs2000 per tola in Pakistan
LHC orders to close all markets by 8pm to combat smog across Punjab
2nd ODI: Australia set 164-run target for Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
Spain's grim search for flood missing moves to coast2 minutes ago
-
Jammu & Kashmir not part of India, Pakistan says, rebutting Indian claim42 minutes ago
-
Toll from Mozambique election protests up to at least 3042 minutes ago
-
Buried for 14 hours after Israeli strike, Lebanese toddler makes recovery1 hour ago
-
Sudan army govt accuses paramilitaries of causing 120 civilian deaths in 2 days1 hour ago
-
Russian, Ukrainian top rights officials discuss PoWs2 hours ago
-
President-elect Trump at 301 electoral votes, Harris at 2262 hours ago
-
Leading Chinese AI startups show confidence and optimism toward the market2 hours ago
-
Israeli football supporters back home after Amsterdam violence3 hours ago
-
UN probe says women, children comprise the majority of Gaza war dead3 hours ago
-
Kyiv says Russia has returned bodies of 563 soldiers4 hours ago
-
President Xi to attend APEC meeting, G20 Summit, visit Peru, Brazil5 hours ago