Open Menu

'Scary' Drought Empties One Of Bosnia's Largest Lakes

Umer Jamshaid Published December 06, 2024 | 07:54 PM

'Scary' drought empties one of Bosnia's largest lakes

Staring across what was once one of Bosnia's largest expanses of water, all that Saliha Kuljanin can see is boats left high and dry after months of drought emptied Lake Jablanicko

Ostrozac, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Staring across what was once one of Bosnia's largest expanses of water, all that Saliha Kuljanin can see is boats left high and dry after months of drought emptied Lake Jablanicko.

"The climate has certainly changed, but this is scary!" Kuljanin, 68, told AFP near the lake's receding shores in southern Bosnia.

For years, the village of Ostrozac, where Kuljanin lives, had profited from the tourists attracted by Jablanicko's emerald waters.

But the rain has dried up this year and its water levels have plummeted.

Every year as the summer ends, water is gradually released from the 30-kilometre (18-mile) long lake so that the autumn rains can be absorbed.

"Its levels vary a little -- it goes down and up. But now, I don't know what's going on," said Kuljanin, pointing to the beached boats far from the remaining sliver of water left in the area.

Bosnia may be one of Europe's poorest countries but it has long been rich in one resource: water.

The World Bank estimates Bosnia's resources of renewable fresh water at nearly 10 cubic metres (350 cubic feet) per person per year.

Some of Europe's most pristine rivers run through the country's rugged terrain, making it a paradise for rafters, kayakers and other outdoor enthusiasts.

But the lack of rainfall this year has changed the equation. "The drought has been truly catastrophic," Kuljanin said.

Further upstream, the lake has completely dried out.

The lack of water has also complicated operations for a nearby power plant that relies on the lake's dam for energy.

- Landslides -

"The year 2024 was exceptionally bad for the functioning of the power plants," said Fahrudin Tanovic, an executive at public power company Elektroprivreda BiH.

"As last winter there was no snow, the inflow of water into the lake in spring was perhaps at the lowest level since its existence."

Thermal power plants still produce much of Bosnia's power, accounting for between 55 and 70 percent of the country's electricity at any time, according to the statistics office.

Hydroelectric plants produce most of the remaining power, with just four percent coming from solar or wind.

The drought has made nearby areas more susceptible to landslides, as the soil dries out and loosens.

In the nearby Jablanica area, at least 27 people were killed by sudden heavy rains in October that flooded towns and triggered landslides.

Scientists warn that climate change is making extreme weather events more frequent.

Related Topics

Weather Snow World Bank Electricity Water Europe Drought Company Dam Emerald May October All From Rains

Recent Stories

APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to en ..

APBUMA demands maximum facilitation for SMEs to enhance exports

3 minutes ago
 ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 20 ..

ICC postpones board meeting on Champions Trophy 2025 once again

1 hour ago
 Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 pasia against dollar

3 minutes ago
 Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorro ..

Bahria Town Championship T20 Cup set start tomorrow  

2 hours ago
 Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia C ..

Pacers help Bangladesh beat Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup semi-final

2 hours ago
 Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharasht ..

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan take part in Maharashtra CM’s oath taking ceremony

3 hours ago
IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

3 hours ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

3 hours ago
 Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

Bushra Bibi says she is not a woman who runs away

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

11 hours ago
 Billionaires' wealth more than doubles in 10 years ..

Billionaires' wealth more than doubles in 10 years: UBS

30 seconds ago

More Stories From World