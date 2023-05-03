Scattering of Drone Parts in Kremlin Results in No Casualties, Material Damage - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) As a result of the fall and scattering of drone fragments on the territory of the Kremlin, there were no casualties and material damage, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said that Kiev attempted to strike the Kremlin residence of the Russian President with unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Tuesday night.

"As a result of the (drones) fall and the scattering of fragments on the territory of the Kremlin, there are no casualties and material damage," the statement said.

As result of timely actions of electronic warfare systems use, the enemy drones were disabled, the Kremlin said.

"As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of electronic warfare systems, the drones were disabled," the statement said.