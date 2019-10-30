(@imziishan)

The government co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), Ahmad Kuzbari, said on Wednesday while delivering a speech at the body's first meeting that its work should be exclusively intra-Syrian, and any foreign interference in this process is unacceptable

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The government co-chair of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), Ahmad Kuzbari, said on Wednesday while delivering a speech at the body's first meeting that its work should be exclusively intra-Syrian, and any foreign interference in this process is unacceptable.

The SCC convened for the first time in the Palace of Nations in Geneva earlier in the day.

"Any discussion we have here and any task we seek to accomplish is based on principles we believe in and for which we have made great sacrifices. At the forefront of these principles is full commitment to sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of our homeland. Our determination is not to relinquish any part of it and to reject any form of direct or indirect external interference in the internal affairs of our homeland. Indeed, the Syrian people are the sole and exclusive holders of the right to decide the future of Syria and choose its social, economic and political system," he said.

Kuzbari stressed that the work of the committee should be free of any external influence and comprise only Syrians.

"In order for our dialogue today to succeed, it must be exclusively intra-Syrian, free from any external pressure or interference with full Syrian ownership and leadership without any preconditions whatever they may be," the co-chair stressed.

The government representative also thanked the Astana process guarantors and organizers of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi, where the decision to form the committee was reached in 2018.

The resolution of the conflict in Syria currently in its ninth year has been promoted within various mechanisms, including the so-called Astana talks, which took place under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey and resulted in a landmark ceasefire agreement, as well as the establishment of four de-escalation zones.