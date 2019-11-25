UrduPoint.com
SCC Delegate From Opposition Accuses Damascus Of Stalling Process Of Constitution Drafting

Faizan Hashmi 47 seconds ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:20 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) A member of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), representing the country's opposition, Qasim Al-Khatib, told Sputnik that the Syrian government's delegation to the SCC is setting preconditions for talks on a new constitution and dragging out the process.

Earlier in the day, Syria's state-run Syria tv broadcaster reported that the United Nations "failed" to hold the second round of Syrian Constitutional Committee talks due to disagreements between its members. The reports came after the government's delegation left the talks before it started in Geneva in Monday.

"It is not the United Nations that has failed, but the government's delegation cannot comply with commitments to the Constitutional Committee, wants to set preconditions for the start of discussions on the constitution, and is wasting time," Al-Khatib said.

According to the opposition, preconditions that Damascus insists on include "condemnation of terrorism, Turkish and American occupation and economic sanctions imposed on Syria." Al-Khatib stressed that all these issues were political ones and should be discussed during other talks.

The 150-member committee had its first session in Geneva on October 30. Afterward, the smaller group of 45 began its work. The smaller group is expected to prepare constitutional initiatives and submit them to the entire committee for approval.

The committee's main task is to prepare a constitutional reform in Syria.

