SCC Inaugural Meeting May Have International Presence, No Invitations Sent Yet - Pedersen

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 02:10 PM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) The inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee May include some international presence, however no invitations have been sent yet, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

"We have not invited anyone yet," Pedersen said, when asked about who had already been invited to the first meeting of the committee.

"This is also something I will have to discuss with the government and with the opposition. And then, I will also have to discuss it with Astana and also members of the so-called Small Group. It may be that we will have some international presence before or at the first meeting but it also may be that we will not have it. I do not know yet," the envoy noted.

