SCC Member Says Turkey Seeks to Gather Astana Guarantors, Small Group at Syria Summit

The quadrilateral meeting on Syria in Istanbul in February, proposed by the Turkish president, will try to bring together the members of the Small Group and Astana guarantors, Dima Moussa, vice-president of the opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) and a Syrian constitutional committee member, told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) The quadrilateral meeting on Syria in Istanbul in February , proposed by the Turkish president, will try to bring together the members of the Small Group and Astana guarantors, Dima Moussa, vice-president of the opposition Syrian National Coalition (SNC) and a Syrian constitutional committee member, told Sputnik.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that a summit on Syria was scheduled for February and would be held in Istanbul with the participation of the heads of Turkey, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.

"This is trying to bring together the Astana guarantors' group and the Small Group. International community needs to come together and bring its visions on Syria closer, because this is an important factor for us as Syrians for advancing political process, and it also has implications on the humanitarian situation. The more they can get closer together, the closer we will be to the situation where we can truly start the political process," Moussa said.

The Small Group on Syria is a format that brings together Egypt, France, Germany, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and United States. The members of the group regularly meet in a bid to find a solution to the Syrian conflict.

The Astana format represents parallel efforts of Russia, Turkey and Iran to settle the Syrian crisis.

The Syrian constitutional committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new constitution.

It has a smaller committee within it consisting of 45 members 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives. The larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is co-chaired by opposition representative Hadi Bahra and government representative Ahmad Kuzbari.