SCC Opposition Side Co-Chair Calls for Respect Toward Views of All Sides to Syrian Crisis

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The opposition delegation in the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC) is willing to respect views of all the sides to the Syrian crisis, open for a dialogue and calling for other parties to do the same, Hadi Bahra, the co-chairman of the committee from the opposition side, told Sputnik in an interview.

"We have the view of what it [future of Syria] should be, and we have a direction of what is the best for us. But we are not the only Syrian side. We have to take into consideration other partners within the Syrian society, including all components, all religions, all parts of the Syrian people. It has to be collective and as much consensual as possible," Bahra said.

The co-chair stressed that the SCC opposition side was ready for a dialogue, adding that the rest of the parties should also express readiness to work together to bring a solution.

"We have to be open for a dialogue. We have to be open to listen to other people interests and fears, and take them into consideration. But we also hope that other sides will be open to hear our interests and our fears. In the end, this is our country. So we have to come up with a solution, all of us together," he continued.

When asked, whether certain "red lines" regarding the things that the opposition would not agree to change existed, Bahra noted that there were so-called red lines, however, not only for the opposition, but for all sides.

"Red lines, surely, exist. But these red lines are for all the Syrian people, not only for us. Because I don't see anybody who would like to live without the freedom of speech, anyone who has an interest in the executive branch's authority to legislate, or issue laws, or if it had a free hand to throw children in jails. Everyone wants job opportunities. They want equality. They want freedom of speech, freedom to establish political parties, freedom to strike, freedom to meet. I think, all of these are common interests for all Syrians," the co-chair stressed.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee will convene for the first time in Geneva on Wednesday. Representation within the body is split equally three ways between the nation's government, opposition and civil society. It also has the smaller committee within it that includes 45 people � 15 from each of the three represented groups � that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them.

There are two co-chairmen of the constitutional committee. Lawmaker Ahmad Kuzbari represents the government, while Bahra, the former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition, represents the opposition.