SCC to Decide Itself Whether to Amend Syrian Existing Laws or Write New Document- Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2019) Members of the UN-backed Syrian Constitutional Committee will need to decide themselves whether to amend the current document or create a completely new Constitution, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

Guterres distributed in his letter to the Security Council the document prepared by the special envoy's office with the terms of reference and core rules for procedure of the Constitutional Committee, which members of the Committee will also receive. The document stated including that the newly-created Committee might amend the 2012 Constitution of the Arab republic, propose amendments to it or replace it by a new document.

"So, the exact wording [of the letter] is that the 2012 Constitution and older Syrian constitutional experiences. And then, as it rightly said, amend or adopt a new constitution. Sometimes amend is also enough to have a new constitution. But it is luckily enough, it is not up to me to decide, this is up to the members of the committee, the Syrians themselves, they will have to make this decision," Pedersen pointed out.