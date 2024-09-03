SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and investment cooperation

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3 September, 2024):

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) has officially launched the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah, marking a significant step towards expanding economic cooperation between the business community in the emirate and its counterpart in Pakistan.



This initiative aims to boost trade and investment exchanges, capitalize on available opportunities for mutual benefit, and contribute to the growth of the private sector while enhancing its role in comprehensive economic development.

Held at SCCI’s headquarters, the inauguration ceremony was attended by H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce, and Industry; H.E Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the UAE, and H.E Waleed Abdul Rahman Bukhatir, Second Vice Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber, H.E.

Hussain Muhammad, Consul General Pakistan along with key members of the Chamber’s Board of Directors.

Also present were H.E. Mohammad Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI; Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Assistant Director-General for Communication and Business Sector at SCCI; Fatema Khalifa Al Muqarrab, Director of International Relations Department at SCCI, and Syed Muhammad Tahir, Chairman of the Founding Committee of Pakistan Business Council, as well as representatives of the Pakistani business community in Sharjah.



H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais affirmed that launching the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah marks a significant new addition to the network of business councils operating under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber.

These councils offer ideal platforms for companies to connect, collaborate, and form win-win partnerships that benefit everyone involved.

He further noted that the new council is a key part of SCCI’s strategy to expand the number of business councils and capitalize on their role in enhancing economic collaboration, fostering cross-border partnerships among entrepreneurs and investors, and strengthening investment and trade ties with global business communities.

Al Owais emphasised that the UAE and Pakistan share an exceptionally close and historically rich relationship, further strengthened by strategic economic and trade partnerships that have shown consistent growth.

The value of non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Pakistan reached AED 25.7 billion in 2022, marking a 30% increase compared to AED 19.8 billion in 2021.

This growth underscores the strong commitment of both countries' leaderships to deepening bilateral relations and driving them towards greater development and prosperity. Additionally, the UAE is stepping up with a $10 billion investment in Pakistan's key economic sectors.

Al Owais pointed out that the launch of the Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah is built on a solid foundation.

It is expected to play a pivotal role in nurturing sustainable partnerships and boosting trade and investment between the two business communities and elevate bilateral business relations to new heights to meet the aspirations of both sides.



He added that the new council is a gateway for Pakistani business leaders to engage more deeply with Sharjah’s business community. It serves as a crucial platform for facilitating the exchange of ideas and insights, exploring different experiences, and launching new investment projects in the emirate.



He stressed that Sharjah is known for its conducive business environment, thanks to its strategic perks, top-notch logistics, supportive legislation, and robust infrastructure.

For his part, H.E Faisal Niaz Tirmizi praised the Sharjah Chamber’s pioneering efforts in launching the Pakistan Business Council and its continuous support for entrepreneurs.

He noted that these efforts will significantly enhance employment opportunities and drive innovation across diverse sectors, adding significant value to both economies. Mr. Tirmizi while highlighting the scope of business-to-business collaboration said that there is immense potential for bilateral trade to grow between UAE and Pakistan.



The new council will provide an opportunity for Pakistani entrepreneurs to promote their businesses across the UAE, expand into regional markets, and dive into joint ventures including conferences, trade shows, and delegate exchanges.

It will also represent and safeguard the interests of Pakistani businesses, ensuring they leverage the diverse services offered by the Sharjah Chamber.

Meanwhile, Syed Muhammad Tahir highlighted the deep appreciation of the Pakistani business community for the Sharjah Chamber's efforts in creating new and advanced economic opportunities for investors and innovators across multiple industries.



He pointed to the council's critical role in bolstering the private sector engagement within Sharjah's economy and opening new avenues for future collaboration between the business communities of both nations.



The inauguration ceremony agenda included a presentation on the mission and strategic goals of the business councils operating under the umbrella of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce. These councils are tasked with enhancing bilateral cooperation and increasing the volume of trade and investment between Sharjah and the respective countries represented by the council's founders.

By engaging representatives from both sides, these councils aim to showcase available business opportunities to entrepreneurs.

They also play a vital role in servicing their members, supporting the Sharjah Chamber’s overarching objectives, and promoting collaboration across all relevant sectors.