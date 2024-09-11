Open Menu

SCCI Takes Stand Against IPPs

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) President Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), Fawad Ishaq has said that the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) issue, calling it the "biggest burning issue" in the country.

Speaking at a press conference, SCCI President Fawad Ishaq revealed that the chamber has been fighting against IPPs for the past year, with their legal team and business community closely monitoring the situation.

Fawad Ishaq emphasized that FPCCI and chambers across the country are united against IPPs.

After legal consultation, SCCI has filed a writ petition against IPPs in the Peshawar High Court, arguing that IPPs are much higher than the country's needs, with sufficient nuclear and green energy available.

Fawad Ishaq criticized the "Take and Pay" policy under which IPPs agreements were made, benefiting favored individuals. He revealed that six IPPs agreements were halted after their protest.

According to NEPRA, capacity charges are Rs 17.25 per kilowatt. Fawad Ishaq argued that if these charges were not there, one lakh schools could be built in a year.

Fawad Ishaq demanded that those responsible for the IPPs issue should be brought to court, with their forensic audit conducted.

He suggested that IPPs plants undergo a heat test, with many plants closed but still receiving billions of rupees.

