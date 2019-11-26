(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The smaller committee within the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva failed to reconvene on Monday, as scheduled , amid a lacking consensus between the government and opposition on the agenda and schedule of the discussion, Yahya Aridi, a member from the opposition delegation, said on Monday.

"The meeting of the Constitutional Committee of today was not held. The reason, as you heard, is that there is no agreement on the program or the schedule to be discussed for the meeting," the opposition lawmaker said at a press encounter.

According to Aridi, the opposition delegation submitted its suggested schedule to UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen yet on November 21. It was intended for the discussion by the smaller committee and contained two items: the introduction to the future constitution and the basic principles upon which the main law would be based.

On Monday, the government delegation came up with additional discussion items, namely the fight against terrorism, the lift of sanctions, and the condemnation of the Turkish offensive in northern Syria, Aridi continued.

He said that the opposition is open to discussing these issues but considers them political and irrelevant to the Constitutional Committee's mandate.

The Syrian constitutional committee is a product of long-standing efforts by international mediators, primarily the United Nations, to reconcile the Syrian government and opposition. The 150-member body with equal representation of the government, opposition and civil society was launched on October 30 to work toward drafting a new Syrian constitution.

It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people 15 from each of the three represented groups that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee is co-chaired by opposition representative Hadi Bahra and government representative Ahmad Kuzbari.