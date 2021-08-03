Scene of Pentagon Shooting Incident Secure, Still an Active Crime Scene - Security Force

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The Pentagon Force Protection Agency said on Tuesday that the scene of the Pentagon shooting incident is secure but the area is still an active crime scene.

"The scene of the incident is secure.

It is still an active crime scene. We request that everyone stay away from the Metro rail entrance and bus platform area. Transportation at the Pentagon is diverted to Pentagon City," the agency said via Twitter.

The Arlington County Fire Department said earlier firefighters encountered multiple patients at the scene.