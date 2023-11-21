SCFHS celebrates over 9500 graduates from Saudi Board, health academy programs

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) celebrated on Monday the graduation of 9,552 male and female graduates from the Saudi board and the health academy programs for the year 2023.

During the graduation ceremony, which held at the Al-Awwal Park stadium of King Saud University, the Saudi Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SCFHS, Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, praised in his speech the great efforts exerted by SCFHS' members, wishing the male and female graduates further progress in their professional lives.

The SCFHS's Secretary-General, Dr. Aws bin Ibrahim Al-Shamsan, appreciated the unremitting support provided by the wise leadership for the health sector and the health practitioners.

The celebration was attended by the Minister of education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari, and several officials.