Open Menu

SCFHS Celebrates Over 9500 Graduates From Saudi Board, Health Academy Programs

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 01:20 PM

SCFHS celebrates over 9500 graduates from Saudi Board, health academy programs

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties (SCFHS) celebrated on Monday the graduation of 9,552 male and female graduates from the Saudi board and the health academy programs for the year 2023.

During the graduation ceremony, which held at the Al-Awwal Park stadium of King Saud University, the Saudi Minister of Health and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of SCFHS, Fahd bin Abdurrahman Al-Jalajel, praised in his speech the great efforts exerted by SCFHS' members, wishing the male and female graduates further progress in their professional lives.

The SCFHS's Secretary-General, Dr. Aws bin Ibrahim Al-Shamsan, appreciated the unremitting support provided by the wise leadership for the health sector and the health practitioners.

The celebration was attended by the Minister of education, Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan, the Minister of Media, Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari, and several officials.

Related Topics

Education Saudi Male Progress Saud Media From

Recent Stories

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

1 hour ago
 Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

14 hours ago
Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

14 hours ago
 Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elec ..

Govt to provide peaceful environment for next elections: Caretaker Minister for ..

14 hours ago
 Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, s ..

Austria ready for 'explosive duel' with Germany, says coach Rangnick

14 hours ago
 Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: an ..

Ukraine's Dnipro advance far from breakthrough: analysts

14 hours ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agreed to explore new trade avenues

14 hours ago
 Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

14 hours ago

More Stories From World