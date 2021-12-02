Schallenberg Ready to Step Down as Austrian Chancellor - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is ready to leave his post, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer may become his successor, the Kronen Zeitung reported.

It is reported that after Schallenberg's predecessor as chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his retirement from politics, Schallenberg himself also expressed his readiness to step down.

According to the newspaper, "almost certainly" the Nehammer, who is a member of the Austrian People's Party, will become the new chancellor.