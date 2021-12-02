UrduPoint.com

Schallenberg Ready To Step Down As Austrian Chancellor - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:39 PM

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is ready to leave his post, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer may become his successor, the Kronen Zeitung reported

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg is ready to leave his post, Interior Minister Karl Nehammer may become his successor, the Kronen Zeitung reported.

It is reported that after Schallenberg's predecessor as chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced his retirement from politics, Schallenberg himself also expressed his readiness to step down.

According to the newspaper, "almost certainly" the Nehammer, who is a member of the Austrian People's Party, will become the new chancellor.

