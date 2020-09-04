UrduPoint.com
Schedule Of BRICS Russian Chairmanship Not Much Affected By COVID-19 Disruptions - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:03 PM

Schedule of BRICS Russian Chairmanship Not Much Affected by COVID-19 Disruptions - Lavrov

The coronavirus-related disruption of international communications has had little effect on the scheduled events of the Russian chairmanship in BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The coronavirus-related disruption of international communications has had little effect on the scheduled events of the Russian chairmanship in BRICS, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The Russian foreign minister spoke at a press conference following a virtual meeting with his counterparts from Brazil, India, China and South Africa. Together with Russia, these countries form the BRICS group.

"We are grateful to our friends for supporting the Russian chairmanship in the quintet amid rather difficult circumstances, when international communications were essentially put on hold, but we managed to hold the majority of scheduled events by using modern technology," Lavrov said.

The minister said he and his counterparts "had every reason to believe" that the agenda of activities of the Russian chairmanship in BRICS would be implemented to the fullest.

BRICS was established in 2006, bringing together the world's five largest emerging economies. The organization has a rotating chairmanship with a one-year spin.

