Schedule of Further Steps to Be Formed After Moscow Sends Security Response to US, NATO

The schedule for further steps in the dialogue with the US and NATO on security guarantees will be developed after Russia sends to Washington and Brussels its response to the written proposals received earlier from them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) The schedule for further steps in the dialogue with the US and NATO on security guarantees will be developed after Russia sends to Washington and Brussels its response to the written proposals received earlier from them, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"An answer has been prepared to those proposals that were sent by the United States and NATO in response to Russian initiatives. All this is in the final phase of preparation and will be sent to partners. After that, a schedule of further steps will be developed," Zakharova said on the air of the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.