Scheduled Maintenance Work Completed on Power of Siberia Pipeline - Gazprom

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) All scheduled maintenance works on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline have been completed, and gas transportation via the pipeline to China has been resumed, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Wednesday.

"Scheduled maintenance work on the Power of Siberia gas pipeline has been completed.

Gas transportation, as planned, was resumed today," Gazprom said on Telegram.

The company said last month that gas supplies via the Power of Siberia pipeline were suspended due to scheduled maintenance work that would be carried out from March 28 to April 4. According to the gas purchase agreement between Gazprom and the Chinese company CNPC, the maintenance of equipment and systems of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline is carried out twice a year ” in spring and autumn, the company said.