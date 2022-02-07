Scheduled Meeting Between Baerbock, Zelenskyy Canceled - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

A scheduled meeting between German Foreign Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev has been canceled, the media reported

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) A scheduled meeting between German Foreign Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev has been canceled, the media reported.

According to the N24 news channel, the meeting was canceled at the initiative of Kiev. The broadcaster did not provide details about the reasons for canceling the meeting.