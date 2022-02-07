UrduPoint.com

Scheduled Meeting Between Baerbock, Zelenskyy Canceled - Reports

February 07, 2022

A scheduled meeting between German Foreign Annalena Baerbock and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev has been canceled, the media reported

According to the N24 news channel, the meeting was canceled at the initiative of Kiev. The broadcaster did not provide details about the reasons for canceling the meeting.

