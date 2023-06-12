MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2023) scheduled maintenance work on the TurkStream gas pipeline, which pumps Russian gas to Turkey through the Black Sea, has been completed, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday, adding that gas transportation resumed.

"Scheduled maintenance work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline ” planned for the period from June 5-12 ” has been completed. Gas transportation resumed today," Gazprom wrote on Telegram.