Scheffler, McIlroy Seek Fast Start As 89th Masters Tees Off
Muhammad Irfan Published April 10, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were chasing history as the 89th Masters teed off on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.
Both know a strong start has been vital to success in the first major of the year, where 2023 champion Jon Rahm says the demanding layout makes playing catch-up difficult.
"I think it's just the sheer amount of talent in the field and people playing well," Rahm said.
Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player got the tournament officially underway at Augusta National Golf Club with the ceremonial first tee shots.
World number one Scheffler was due to tee off at 10:15 am (1415 GMT) alongside two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Spanish amateur Jose Luis Ballester.
Scheffler could join Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only players to win two straight Masters titles.
The American, who also won in 2022, says thoughts of joining that select club are the furthest thing from his mind.
"It's all about going out and competing now," Scheffler said.
World number two McIlroy tees off at 1:12 pm alongside last year's runner-up, Ludvig Aberg, and American Akshay Bhatia, with the Northern Ireland star trying again to join Nicklaus, Woods, Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in completing a career Grand Slam.
McIlroy won the most recent of his four major titles in 2014 and has since come up empty in 10 attempts at Augusta to bag the only major he needs to complete his collection.
McIlroy will be especially aware of the need for a strong start on a course where he has often struggled out of the gate.
In 16 appearances, he has carded just two sub-70 first rounds -- the best a seven-under 65 that put him in the lead in 2011 when he went on to surrender a four-shot lead in the final round and finish tied for 15th.
Recent Stories
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
Khalifa Port welcomes first LNG-powered vessel
More Stories From World
-
UN economist sees three percent fall in global trade due to US tariff30 minutes ago
-
UN shipping body approves first global carbon pricing system40 minutes ago
-
Former England cricket star Anderson given knighthood1 hour ago
-
Rose keeps three-shot Masters lead as Aberg, DeChambeau charge2 hours ago
-
Geneva Inventions Expo 2025: Saudi Arabia showcases innovation drive2 hours ago
-
UN seeks additional $240 million to bolster earthquake relief in Myanmar2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz fights back against Fils to reach Monte Carlo semis3 hours ago
-
Trump tells Russia to 'get moving' on Ukraine as Witkoff meets Putin3 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 2nd update3 hours ago
-
Spanish NY helicopter crash victims were marking birthday3 hours ago
-
China nearly closes AI performance gap with US: Report4 hours ago
-
Siemens executive, family among the six killed in New York helicopter crash4 hours ago