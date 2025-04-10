Scheffler, McIlroy seek fast start as 89th Masters tees off

Augusta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy were chasing history as the 89th Masters teed off on Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Both know a strong start has been vital to success in the first major of the year, where 2023 champion Jon Rahm says the demanding layout makes playing catch-up difficult.

"I think it's just the sheer amount of talent in the field and people playing well," Rahm said.

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Gary Player got the tournament officially underway at Augusta National Golf Club with the ceremonial first tee shots.

World number one Scheffler was due to tee off at 10:15 am (1415 GMT) alongside two-time PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas and Spanish amateur Jose Luis Ballester.

Scheffler could join Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Tiger Woods as the only players to win two straight Masters titles.

The American, who also won in 2022, says thoughts of joining that select club are the furthest thing from his mind.

"It's all about going out and competing now," Scheffler said.

World number two McIlroy tees off at 1:12 pm alongside last year's runner-up, Ludvig Aberg, and American Akshay Bhatia, with the Northern Ireland star trying again to join Nicklaus, Woods, Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen in completing a career Grand Slam.

McIlroy won the most recent of his four major titles in 2014 and has since come up empty in 10 attempts at Augusta to bag the only major he needs to complete his collection.

McIlroy will be especially aware of the need for a strong start on a course where he has often struggled out of the gate.

In 16 appearances, he has carded just two sub-70 first rounds -- the best a seven-under 65 that put him in the lead in 2011 when he went on to surrender a four-shot lead in the final round and finish tied for 15th.