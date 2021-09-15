UrduPoint.com

Scheme To Fill Prison Orders With Drones Earns Ex-Inmate 43-Month In Jail - Justice Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

Scheme to Fill Prison Orders With Drones Earns Ex-Inmate 43-Month in Jail - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) A former US prison inmate was sentenced to return to jail for 43 months for using drones to smuggle contraband into a Federal prison in the state of New Jersey, the Justice Department said on Tuesday.

"Jason Arteaga-Loayza, aka 'Juice,' 30, of Jersey City, New Jersey, a former inmate at Fort Dix, previously pleaded guilty by videoconference before US District Judge Susan D. Wigenton," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Wigenton imposed the 43-month sentence on Tuesday by video conference, the release said.

From inside the prison, Adrian Goolcharran, Nicolo Denichilo and Johansel Moronta also face charges in the scheme. The three inmates took orders from fellow prisoners and coordinated deliveries with contraband cellphones, the release added.

Arteaga-Loayza, an inmate at Fort Dix from June 2017 to September 2018, participated in multiple drone deliveries of items that included cellphones, cell-phone accessories, tobacco, weight-loss supplements, eyeglasses and other items, according to the release.

