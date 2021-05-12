Schengen Should Be Reestablished as 'Proper Free Travel Area' - Tourism Association

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) The EU authorities need to revive the Schengen Area as a genuine zone of free travel, European Tourism Association (ETOA) CEO Tom Jenkins said in an interview with Sputnik.

"They have got to get the Schengen zone reestablished as a proper free travel area," Jenkins said.

The expert does not think that EU member states act reasonably enough when closing borders.

"I think they could get wiser and realize how important it is to get people moving and talking to one another," the ETOA chief continued.

Jenkins expressed regret over the fact that Europe was being divided into a set of countries that act independently, and also pointed to the need to maintain dialogue inside the bloc.

According to the ETOA CEO, tourists' movement is not the main factor of virus transmission at this stage.