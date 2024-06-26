SCHF organizes introductory program on hiking

Najran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation (SCHF) in the Najran region hosted an introductory hiking program at the Chamber of Commerce headquarters.

Supervised by the regional branch of the Ministry of sports, the event attracted numerous hiking enthusiasts.

Participants were introduced to the concept and importance of hiking, the requirements for obtaining a hiking license, and its benefits. The program also covered key topics such as the personal qualities of a guide, navigation equipment preparation, map and compass usage, environmental awareness, rope skills, risk mitigation, and emergency procedures. SCHF continues to conduct introductory programs across different regions of the Kingdom, including Najran.