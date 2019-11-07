UrduPoint.com
Schiff Asks Republicans To Submit Witness Requests For Impeachment Hearings - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:30 PM

Schiff Asks Republicans to Submit Witness Requests for Impeachment Hearings - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff on Thursday sent a letter congressional Republicans asking them to submit requests for witnesses they want to testify in open Trump impeachment hearings that are scheduled to begin next week.

"The majority provided notice to you and the members of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence that the Committee will hold on November 13 at 10:00 a.m. the first in a series of open hearings as part of the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry," the letter said. "The minority should submit such a witness request in writing within 72 hours of the provision of such notice, which is Saturday, November 9, at 11:20 a.m."

On Wednesday, Schiff announced that the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump on November 13 and November 15.

Schiff said in the letter that Democrats on the Intelligence Committee do not intend to release public testimony for every witness who previously testified as part of the impeachment inquiry, but Republicans should notify the panel if they wish to have any of those witnesses testify during an open hearing.

Former US Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and senior State Department adviser George Kent are scheduled to testify on November 13, while former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch is scheduled to testify on November 15.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed US President Donald Trump may have abused the power of office during a July 25 phone with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump released the transcript of the call and slammed the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt by Democrats aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

