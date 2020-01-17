Schiff Invites Intelligence Chief Maguire to Testify in Congress on Threats Facing US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2020) US House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff wrote a letter to acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire inviting him to testify at a public hearing on global threats to the United States and its citizens.

"During this hearing, the Committee will inquire about the IC's [intelligence community's] unclassified assessments regarding the diversity of threats that currently face the nation and endeavor to provide transparency about these threats," Schiff wrote to Maguire on Thursday.

Media reported that the letter triggered an appeal from staffers in the Trump administration's Office of National Intelligence to keep the entire hearing closed to the public for fear that public testimony would anger President Donald Trump.

Officials from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, on behalf of the larger clandestine community, do not want agency chiefs to be seen on-camera as disagreeing with the president on big issues such as Iran, Russia or North Korea, the report said.

Last year's session provoked an angry outburst from Trump, who is openly skeptical or US intelligence analyses, according to the report.

Schiff, a leader in the House impeachment of Trump, is among the most vociferous opponents in Congress of the US president and his administration.