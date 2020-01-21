Schiff Says Republican Resolution on Trump Senate Impeachment Trial Rules 'Rigged'

US Congressman Adam Schiff, who is leading the seven House of Representatives managers in the Senate impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, said during a press briefing on Tuesday that the trial rules proposed by Republicans are unfair and rigged

"This is not a process for a fair trial, this is a process for a rigged trial, this is a process if you do not want the American people to see the evidence," Schiff told reporters. "This is a process you use if you want to hand in hand work in concert with the president, allow the president to continue to obstruct Congress and deny the truth to the American people."

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in a separate press conference said the Republican resolution does not admit the record of the House of Representatives impeachment proceedings into evidence.

In addition, Schumer charged that the resolution limits presentation by the prosecutors and defense to 24 hours for each side over two days; prohibits motions to subpoena witnesses or documents until after the Senators' question period; requires the Senate to vote to determine whether motions to subpoena witnesses and documents are in order; and allows a motion to dismiss the case at any time during the Senate trial.

Schumer said he will offer later today a series of amendments to add to the resolution, including asking the Senate to subpoena the White House for documents related to the charges against US President Donald Trump, including records of meetings and calls between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other records from senior administration officials related to the case.

The Trump defense plans to argue that the House of Representatives impeachment charges - obstruction of Congress and abuse of office - are invalid because the US president broke no laws.