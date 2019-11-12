UrduPoint.com
Schiff Warns Against 'Sham' Investigations Into Bidens During Impeachment Inquiry - Letter

The US House Intelligence Committee and the impeachment inquiry will not serve as venues to advance "sham investigations" into dealings by former Vice President Joseph Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine, Chairman Adam Schiff said in a letter to Committee members on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) The US House Intelligence Committee and the impeachment inquiry will not serve as venues to advance "sham investigations" into dealings by former Vice President Joseph Biden and his son Hunter in Ukraine, Chairman Adam Schiff said in a letter to Committee members on Tuesday.

"The House's impeachment inquiry, and the [Intelligence] Committee, will not serve as venues for any member to further the same sham investigations into the Bidens or into debunked conspiracies about 2016 US election interference that President Trump pressed Ukraine to undertake for his personal political benefit," Schiff said.

Schiff noted the Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearing on Wednesday, and the inquiry into determining whether there are grounds to impeach President Donald Trump will be a rigorous one.

"The House's inquiry into whether grounds exist for President Trump's impeachment has been, and will continue to be, a sober and rigorous undertaking," Schiff said.

In September, Democrats on the House of Representatives announced they began an impeachment inquiry based on a whistleblower complaint regarding a July 25 telephone conversation between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The whistleblower claimed that Trump abused the power of office by conditioning US aid in exchange for Ukraine probing possible corruption by the Bidens in their dealings with Ukraine.

Trump released the transcript of the conversation with Zelenskyy, saying there was no quid pro quo, and characterized the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt by Democrats to reverse the results of the 2016 presidential election.

Earlier on Tuesday, the White House aide Kellyanne Conway said that Trump will also release on November 13 the transcript of another telephone call with Zelenskyy conducted in April.

