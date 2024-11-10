Schmidt elated by 'aerial freak' Suaalii as Australia edge England

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Twickenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Australia coach Joe Schmidt hailed Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii as an "aerial freak" after the cross-code capture marked his first senior game of rugby union by starring in the Wallabies' thrilling 42-37 win over England at Twickenham on Saturday.

The 21-year-old Suaalii, a multi million-dollar convert from rugby league, was named player of the match after posing problems for England under the high ball, with the outside centre's sublime pass also sending in full-back Tom Wright for the first of the Wallabies' five tries.

The lead changed hands four times late on before, with England 37-35 ahead, Australia replacement back Max Jorgensen went over for the last of the game's 10 tries in the 84th minute.

Schmidt, reflecting on Suaalii's performance, said: "I thought he was strong. I thought he was really well supported by Lenny Ikitau. Lenny was outstanding.

"Joseph obviously got a few kick-offs back for us. He's a bit of an aerial freak, but at the same time, it was a good learning experience for Joseph as well."

Concerns had been expressed about whether pitching Suaalii into the cauldron of a Twickenham crowd of over 81,000 was a wise move.

But Schmidt, a former Ireland coach, said: "I know there were some doubts expressed about him being selected and the risk.

"I think people would now see the opportunity of involving a young man like that, " the New Zealander added.

This was only Australia's second victory in 12 games against England and first over their old rivals at Twickenham since they knocked the Red Rose brigade out of the 2015 World Cup.

It also followed a woeful return in this year's southern hemisphere Rugby Championship, where Australia lost five of their six games, and marked an ideal start to their Grand Slam tour, with struggling Wales next up for the Wallabies.

"Three tries in the last five minutes to win it, lose it and win it, it was so up and down, but one thing that stayed up was the effort from our team," said Schmidt.

- 'Foot off the gas' -

England captain Jamie George, meanwhile, said the hosts had produced an "unacceptable" display after they missed 35 tackles against the Wallabies.

This was England's fifth straight defeat by a leading rugby nation and followed last week's agonising 24-22 loss to New Zealand in their November opener.

"Leaking 42 points at home is unacceptable and a large part of that is down to loss of collisions," said George.

"Australia got front foot ball and they have got pretty good players out wide who made us look vulnerable."

The hooker added: "Sometimes in a Test match like that you think the job is done. We took our foot off the gas. Credit to Australia, they were very good, but we cannot keep doing that."

England fly-half Marcus Smith created two tries for replacement wing Ollie Sleightholme before a late exchange of tries involving Australia's Andrew Kellaway and the hosts Maro Itoje left the Wallabies staring defeat in the face at 37-35 behind.

But then came the final twist, with England coach Steve Borthwick saying: "It's a game we should have won. We were in a position to win multiple times.

"When you turn over that much ball and make the game that unstructured against a team with that much pace, you're giving them opportunities. We gave them far too many opportunities."

England now have the daunting task of trying to return to winning aways against world champions South Africa at Twickenham next weekend, with flanker Tom Curry already ruled out of facing the Springboks after he was knocked out when making a tackle on Saturday.

