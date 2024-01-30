Schneider Electric Collaborates With Charge&Go By E& To Boost EV Infrastructure In UAE
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2024 | 03:30 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) Schneider Electric, an energy management and automation company, has signed an agreement with Charge&Go by e& to drive the development of electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the UAE.
The collaboration aims to deliver on an increasing demand for sustainable transportation in the UAE and will cover the deployment of EV charging solutions.
Schneider Electric and e &'s joint efforts will enable the development of a scalable charging network to promote widespread EV adoption in the country. The collaboration also includes installing EV charging solutions at Etisalat academy by e&.
Muammar Al Rukhaimi, CEO of Etisalat Services Holding, e&, commented, "By uniting with Schneider Electric, we amplify our commitment to drive positive transformation in the UAE's electric vehicle infrastructure.
This collaboration is a testament to our joint efforts in delivering accessible and sustainable charging solutions that contribute to the evolving eMobility landscape."
Ahmed Fateen, Commercial Vice President for UAE and Oman, Schneider Electric, said, "Our collaboration with e& highlights our efforts toward advancing the landscape of sustainable transportation in the UAE. Additionally, the installation of our EV charging solution at the Etisalat Training Academy highlights our mutual dedication to creating a robust charging network, propelling the widespread adoption of electric vehicles in the country."
Demand for electric vehicles in the UAE market has steadily increased over the past few years and is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% until 2028, according to recent study issued by the International Trade Administration.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi sentenced to ten years in jail in cipher case
Hamid Khan terms cipher case as abuse of power
Imran Khan approaches IHC against appointment of state counsels
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom in Sudan
Security forces foil terrorists’ attack in Balochistan’s Mach area
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2024
Pakistan deeply concerned over suspension of UNRWA's funding for Palestinians
Thief gang busted, three held
Venezuela's 'Maduro will not choose' his poll rival: banned contender
S. Africa poll battle heats up as ANC suspends Zuma
Pakistani peacekeeper embraces martyrdom amid thwarting terrorists' attack in Su ..
More Stories From World
-
UN peacekeeping chief saddened over Pakistani peacekeeper's loss in Abyei9 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says two killed in overnight Russian attacks29 minutes ago
-
Saudi Aramco halts plan to raise production capacity29 minutes ago
-
French farmers keep up roadblock protests, pressuring government29 minutes ago
-
UN confirms Europe hit record high temperature in 202129 minutes ago
-
China set 2025, 2027 goals for development of 'future industries'39 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher39 minutes ago
-
UAE’s innovative legislation to protect workers showcased on sidelines of 14th GFMD summit in Gene ..49 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index ends slightly higher1 hour ago
-
New mayor hopes trees will cool Athens down1 hour ago
-
N. Ireland unionists to end boycott of devolved government1 hour ago
-
Ukraine says downed 15 of 35 Russian drones overnight2 hours ago