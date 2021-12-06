Scholz Announces Composition New German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Germany's Incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday announced the composition of his government.

Nancy Faeser, a politician from the Hassen state, will head the Interior Ministry, and Christine Lambrecht will become the new defense minister.

At the same time, Scholz said that Labor Minister Hubertus Heil will retain his position. In addition, Karl Lauterbach will become the health minister, while Clara Geiwitz will lead the Building and Housing Ministry.

Scholz also aid that Svenja Schulze will head the Development Ministry and Wolfgang Schmidt will head the department of the German Chancellor.