UrduPoint.com

Scholz Announces Composition New German Government

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 03:00 PM

Scholz Announces Composition New German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2021) Germany's Incoming Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday announced the composition of his government.

Nancy Faeser, a politician from the Hassen state, will head the Interior Ministry, and Christine Lambrecht will become the new defense minister.

At the same time, Scholz said that Labor Minister Hubertus Heil will retain his position. In addition, Karl Lauterbach will become the health minister, while Clara Geiwitz will lead the Building and Housing Ministry.

Scholz also aid that Svenja Schulze will head the Development Ministry and Wolfgang Schmidt will head the department of the German Chancellor.

Related Topics

Interior Ministry German Germany Same Lead From Government Housing

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel F ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.61 a barrel Friday

18 minutes ago
 Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspect ..

Sialkot lynching: Police arrest seven more suspects

23 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree to reconstitute Board of Dubai Free Zones Coun ..

33 minutes ago
 German industrial orders go into reverse in Octobe ..

German industrial orders go into reverse in October

23 minutes ago
 Public, private partnership stressed to boost food ..

Public, private partnership stressed to boost food production

23 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

23 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.