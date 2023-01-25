UrduPoint.com

Scholz Announces Largest Industrial Modernization In Germany Since End Of 19th Century

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2023) Germany will witness the largest industrial modernization since the end of the 19th century after resolving the current energy crisis, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"This is an unprecedented project. This is the largest industrial modernization in Germany, probably, since the great phase of industrialization and growth in Germany at the end of the 19th century. In almost 22 years, albeit not everything, but a lot will change," he said at the German Chamber of Industry and Commerce (DIHK) on the anniversary of its founding.

Scholz presented modernization plans after saying that his country was successfully dealing with the current energy crisis.

Among other achievements, he also mentioned Germany's success in avoiding a deep recession, contrary to some expert forecasts, and gaining independence from Russian energy resources.

Germany will increase its output of electricity and hydrogen to achieve self-sufficiency and secure "a great breakthrough" in innovations and industrial modernization in the future, the chancellor added.

The EU has been facing a massive energy crisis and struggling to keep its industries running in the aftermath of the global economic recession and Russia's military operation in Ukraine. The Ukraine crisis and sanctions have led to disruptions in supply chains and rising inflation worldwide.

