Scholz Assesses Talks With Putin As Trust-Based, Friendly

Published February 16, 2022

Negotiations with Russian leader Vladimir Putin were very intensive and trust-based, the atmosphere was friendly, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday

"I have already said that it was a very intensive and trust-based conversation," Scholz said during the press conference after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as aired by German N24 broadcaster.

Scholz also said that the atmosphere of the talks was "friendly."

