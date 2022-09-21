UrduPoint.com

Scholz At UNGA Calls For Ensuring 21st Century World Remains Multilateral

Sumaira FH Published September 21, 2022 | 06:30 AM

Scholz at UNGA Calls for Ensuring 21st Century World Remains Multilateral

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The international community must ensure the 21st century world remains multilateral, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The key question that we as an international community faces is this: will we manage to stand together and ensure that the multipolar world of the 21st century remains a multilateral world? We have to manage this," Scholz said Tuesday evening.

The UN Charter will be nothing but a piece of paper if international order is not managed, Scholz said.

Scholz said if the global community does not further develop and strength international order, then rules will be dictated by countries with military, economic or political power.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Scholz during a telephone call that Ukraine is violating international humanitarian law, adding that the shelling of Donbas continues.

Related Topics

Assembly Century World United Nations Ukraine Russia German Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Th ..

AfD Leadership Says Did Not Know About Plans of Their Lawmakers to Visit Russia ..

6 hours ago
 AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolv ..

AJK President seeks USA's proactive role to resolve Kashmir issue

6 hours ago
 Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't I ..

Blinken Says World Should Ensure Sanctions Don't Impact Food, Medicine Access

6 hours ago
 Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russi ..

Biden Nominates Lynne Tracy as Ambassador to Russia - White House

6 hours ago
 Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis ..

Biden to Announce New US Aid to Tackle Food Crisis During UNGA Meeting Wednesday ..

6 hours ago
 Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes again ..

Ethiopia rejects UN report warning of crimes against humanity in Tigray

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.