Scholz at UNGA Calls for Ensuring 21st Century World Remains Multilateral

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) The international community must ensure the 21st century world remains multilateral, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly.

"The key question that we as an international community faces is this: will we manage to stand together and ensure that the multipolar world of the 21st century remains a multilateral world? We have to manage this," Scholz said Tuesday evening.

The UN Charter will be nothing but a piece of paper if international order is not managed, Scholz said.

Scholz said if the global community does not further develop and strength international order, then rules will be dictated by countries with military, economic or political power.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Scholz during a telephone call that Ukraine is violating international humanitarian law, adding that the shelling of Donbas continues.