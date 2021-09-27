Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Formed by Social Democrats, FDP, Greens

- Home
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:56 PM
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The new German government should be formed by the Social Democrats (SPD), jointly with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, SPD leader and candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.
"Three parties gained strength (following the elections): the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. This is a clear request formulated by the citizens of this country. These three parties must lead the next government," Scholz told supporters.