UrduPoint.com

Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Formed By Social Democrats, FDP, Greens

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 12:56 PM

Scholz Believes New German Government Should Be Formed by Social Democrats, FDP, Greens

The new German government should be formed by the Social Democrats (SPD), jointly with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, SPD leader and candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2021) The new German government should be formed by the Social Democrats (SPD), jointly with the Free Democratic Party (FDP) and the Greens, SPD leader and candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"Three parties gained strength (following the elections): the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. This is a clear request formulated by the citizens of this country. These three parties must lead the next government," Scholz told supporters.

Related Topics

German Lead Democrats Government

Recent Stories

Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz ..

Nearly Half of Germans Prefer SPD's Nominee Scholz as New Chancellor - Poll

55 seconds ago
 A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

A free eye camp held in district Sukkur

56 seconds ago
 DAX opens up after tight German election result

DAX opens up after tight German election result

59 seconds ago
 Chancellor Merkel's Leadership Role Will Be Brief ..

Chancellor Merkel's Leadership Role Will Be Brief Amid Ongoing Coalition Talks - ..

1 minute ago
 Fawad voices concerns over anti-Muslim policies of ..

Fawad voices concerns over anti-Muslim policies of Indian Govt

20 minutes ago
 Afghan envoy from Ghani govt should vacate UN seat ..

Afghan envoy from Ghani govt should vacate UN seat: FM

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.