Scholz, Biden Welcome Putin's Remarks On Readiness To Continue Diplomatic Efforts ”Cabinet

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2022 | 03:10 AM

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) ERLIN, February 17 (Sputnik) ” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and US President Joe BERLIN (Pakistan Point news / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) iden have welcomed the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the readiness to continue diplomatic efforts to settle the existing differences, the German cabinet said.

During the phone conversation, Biden and Scholz discussed the latter's visits to Moscow and Kiev.

"Both (leaders) have welcomed the remarks of the Russian president on the continuation of the diplomatic efforts.

They must be continued intensively. It is important to engage in a constructive dialogue on the European security issues, to achieve the implementation of the Minsk agreements and to reach progress in the Normandy format with the support of Germany and France. A key belongs to Moscow. Russia must take real steps on the de-escalation," a spokesperson for the German Cabinet told reporters on late Wednesday.

Biden and Scholz added that Russia would face severe consequences of a possible "invasion" of Ukraine.

