March 24, 2023

Scholz Calls EU Banking System Robust, Stable, With Oversight Structures Securing Sector

The European banking system is robust and stable as it has been tested in the past, with the bloc having oversight structures to secure the banking sector, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The European banking system is robust and stable as it has been tested in the past, with the bloc having oversight structures to secure the banking sector, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Friday.

"It paid off that we had strict rules and regulations in the past years. The banking system is stable in Europe and ... we have oversight structures that enforced strict rules. This has been tried and tested and puts us in a position that we are able to say that the European banking systems are robust and stable," Scholz told a briefing following the EU summit in Brussels.

Earlier in the month, Scholz said that he did not see a risk of a new financial crisis in Germany and Europe following the collapse of US Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) because of the resilient banking system in Europe and Germany's strong economy.

On March 10, US federal regulators closed SVB, the largest US bank to collapse since the 2008 financial crisis and the second largest implosion in the country's history. Later that week, the New York-based Signature Bank was seized in the third largest bank collapse in US history. Both lenders, which catered largely to the tech sector, became victims of a bank run.

The US bank collapses were followed by Credit Suisse's share price plunging nearly 30% and the subsequent acquisition of Swiss bank's by rival and compatriot UBS on March 19.

