Scholz Calls For Proper Investigation Into Poland Missile Incident Before Making Decision

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that Poland's missile incident must be fully investigated before making important pronouncements.

On Tuesday, a missile reportedly fell in Poland's region bordering Ukraine, killing two people. The Polish Foreign Ministry alleged that it was a Russian-made missile. US President Joe Biden after an emergency meeting with the leaders of NATO countries, including the German chancellor, at the G20 Summit told reporters that the missile was unlikely to have been fired from Russia.

"We must wait for results of the investigation and then publicly declare them.

Under such serious situation one can't make conclusions before all the facts are thoroughly examined," Scholz said in a tv broadcast by Welt. 

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, no strikes against Ukraine were delivered near the Polish border during that time and the photos circulated in media have nothing to do with Russian weapons. Some experts suggested it can be a missile launched by the air-defense system S-300 of the Ukrainian army.

The US officials, in turn, said that there is not enough evidence at the moment to make a sound judgment on the use of Article 5 ” an attack against one is an attack against all ” of the NATO Charter.

