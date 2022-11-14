UrduPoint.com

Scholz Calls On Vietnam To Take Firm Stance On Ukraine - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Scholz Calls on Vietnam to Take Firm Stance on Ukraine - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged the Vietnamese leadership to take a firm stance on the situation in Ukraine following a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on Sunday, German media report.

Scholz urged the Asian nation to assume a "clear position" on the conflict in Ukraine, which he called "a breach of international law" fraught with "a precedent effect," German news agency dpa said.

"Small countries can no longer be safe from the behavior of their larger, more powerful neighbors," Scholz was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Scholz is visiting Vietnam and Singapore for economic cooperation talks before heading for the G20 summit in Bali. Besides Chinh, Scholz also met with Nguyen Phu Trong, the general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

In March, Vietnam, along with China and India, abstained from voting on a UN resolution condemning Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

India Resolution Prime Minister United Nations Ukraine Russia China German Singapore Hanoi Vietnam March Sunday Media From Asia

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

12 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

15 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

15 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.