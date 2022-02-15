Scholz Calls Possible Recognition of LPR, DRP by Russia Violation of Minsk Accord

(@FahadShabbir)

The possible recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics by Russia would be a violation of the Minsk agreements, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The possible recognition of self-proclaimed Donbas republics by Russia would be a violation of the Minsk agreements, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday.

"If the parliament accepts what was proposed and if it becomes a reality, of course, this will mean a violation of the Minsk agreements.

This will mean that the process will be interrupted and this will be a political disaster," Scholz said after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.