Scholz Calls Turkey's Territorial Claims Against Greece 'Unacceptable'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told Greek newspaper Ta Nea on Thursday that Turkey's territorial claims against Greece are "unacceptable," while also urging both countries to resolve disputes in a peaceful way through dialogue.

"It is unacceptable for one NATO partner to challenge the sovereignty of another. This also applies to more or less veiled military threats," Scholz told the media outlet during his visit to Athens.

According to the German leader, good neighborly relations between Ankara and Athens are important not only for the two countries, but for the whole Europe, especially given the huge economic potential of the eastern Mediterranean region.

At the same time, Berlin believes that all open-ended questions related to the bilateral relationship must be resolved through dialogue and on the basis of international law, Scholz said, adding that Germany was ready to contribute to the peace process, according to the newspaper.

NATO allies Greece and Turkey have been at odds for decades, with the risk of an armed conflict arising several times.

The disputed issues include competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, in particular in the region of the Aegean Sea, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus, and the delimitation of maritime boundaries. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of deploying weapons on the Aegean Islands in violation of the 1923 Lausanne Treaty.

A new round of tensions between the countries flared up on August 23, when Greece allegedly used S-300 air defense systems to escort Turkish air force F-16 fighters performing a reconnaissance mission west of the island of Rhodes. The Greek Defense Ministry denied Turkey's claims that Athens deployed its S-300s in Crete against Turkish F-16s.

Tensions further escalated on September 3, when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned that Greece would pay a "heavy price" if incidents with Turkish planes continued. In October, Ankara tested a domestically produced short-range ballistic missile over the Black Sea. Erdogan called the test launch a signal, though without specifying to whom it was addressed.

