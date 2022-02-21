Scholz Condemns Possible Recognition of DPR, LPR by Russia - German Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, condemned Russia's plans to recognize the unrecognized DPR and LPR, the German government said after the talks.

"Negotiations again focused on the situation in and around Ukraine and the deployment of Russian troops on the Russian-Ukrainian and Belarusian-Ukrainian borders. President Putin also briefed on today's meeting of the Russian Security Council. Chancellor Scholz condemned Russia's plans to recognize the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics as independent states.

Such a step would be a blatant contradiction to the Minsk agreements on a peaceful settlement of the conflict in eastern Ukraine and a unilateral violation of these agreements by Russia," the government said in a statement.

Scholz called on Putin to immediately de-escalate and withdraw forces from the border with Ukraine.

"He stressed that now it is important, especially in eastern Ukraine, to observe the ceasefire and sign de-escalation. Russia bears a special responsibility here," the statement says.