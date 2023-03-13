Scholz Congratulates Xi on Reelection as Chinese President

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his reelection for a third five-year term as the country's leader.

"I would like to sincerely congratulate you on your third term as head of the People's Republic of China.

I wish you success and good luck in solving the tasks facing you," Scholz said in his message to Xi, which was published on the German government's website.

On Friday, the Chinese National People's Congress unanimously reelected Xi as the president of China. He became the first Chinese politician to be elected president for the third time.