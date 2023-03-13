UrduPoint.com

Scholz Congratulates Xi On Reelection As Chinese President

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Scholz Congratulates Xi on Reelection as Chinese President

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday congratulated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his reelection for a third five-year term as the country's leader.

"I would like to sincerely congratulate you on your third term as head of the People's Republic of China.

I wish you success and good luck in solving the tasks facing you," Scholz said in his message to Xi, which was published on the German government's website.

On Friday, the Chinese National People's Congress unanimously reelected Xi as the president of China. He became the first Chinese politician to be elected president for the third time.

Related Topics

China German Congress Government Lucky Cement Limited Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Committee on austerity measures expresses concern ..

Committee on austerity measures expresses concern on use of vehicles above 1800c ..

1 minute ago
 Kyndryl joins UAE Ministry of Economy’s NextGenF ..

Kyndryl joins UAE Ministry of Economy’s NextGenFDI Programme

9 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash calls on parliamentarians to promote ..

Saqr Ghobash calls on parliamentarians to promote tolerance, coexistence, peace

24 minutes ago
 Dubai Health Authority announces opening of member ..

Dubai Health Authority announces opening of membership for its electronic medica ..

39 minutes ago
 Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to r ..

Region’s first Global Robotic MedTech Forum to reveal latest advancements in r ..

1 hour ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change ..

Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Climate Change and the Environment

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.