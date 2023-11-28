Scholz defends spending as budget crisis rocks Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday staunchly defended his government's record on spending after a bombshell court ruling on crucial debt rules sparked a budget crisis

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday staunchly defended his government's record on spending after a bombshell court ruling on crucial debt rules sparked a budget crisis.

Here is a look at the crisis rocking Europe's biggest economy and threatening a collapse of the fractious ruling coalition:

- What are the debt rules? -

When Angela Merkel was chancellor in 2009, Germany enshrined a so-called "debt brake" in its constitution.

This caps a government's budget deficit at 0.35 percent of gross domestic product, and is emblematic of Germany's commitment to reaching balanced budgets -- known as the "schwarze Null", or "black zero".

The idea of strict spending limits gained traction in the early 2000s, and politicians were really spurred into action by the 2007-2008 financial crisis, when debt and the deficit soared.

The measure can be suspended in emergencies, as long as parliament backs the move. This happened from 2020 to 2022, first to cope with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic and then the energy crisis sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

It was supposed to come back into force this year -- but due to the budget crisis, Finance Minister Christian Lindner announced last week the coalition was seeking to suspend it again.

- What triggered the latest crisis? -

On November 15, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that Scholz's coalition had acted in contravention of the "debt brake", in response to a legal complaint from the conservative opposition CDU and CSU parties.

The judgement related to a 2022 decision to transfer 60 billion Euros ($65 billion) of unused borrowing capacity from a pot aimed at fighting the impacts of the pandemic to a "climate and transformation fund".

The immediate impact of the ruling was to wipe the 60 billion euros from the climate fund, which had been worth 212 billion euros.

This could affect projects aimed at speeding Germany's transition to an emissions-free economy, as well as others supposed to transform industry -- such as a raft of investments in semiconductor projects announced in recent times.

But the ruling is also impacting other "off budget" funds, with the government now having to account for the extra spending in its main budget.