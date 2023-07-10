(@FahadShabbir)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Sweden's accession to NATO and Turkey's possible admission to the European Union should not be seen as interrelated topics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden's accession to NATO will become possible after Turkey joins the European Union.

"These should not be seen as interrelated topics. The last EU Council meeting decided that we will ask the (European) Commission to report on the state of relations and how we can improve cooperation between the EU and Turkey again," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Scholz expressed confidence that Sweden's NATO membership would soon be achieved.

"I take these words of the Turkish president as good news," he said.

Turkey has been an EU candidate since 1999. In early 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a refugee deal, which was to accelerate Turkey's accession to the EU and allow for visa-free travel between Turkey and the bloc.

But negotiations have been stalling since 2016 after the EU accused Ankara of human rights violations and non-observance of the rule of law internally.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to hold a meeting in Vilnius on Monday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Sweden's membership in the alliance. Stoltenberg expressed the hope that the sides would reach a political decision on the matter before the upcoming NATO summit from July 11-12.

Sweden and Finland submitted their applications to join the alliance in May 2022, soon after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to controversial Quran-burning demonstrations in Stockholm.