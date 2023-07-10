Open Menu

Scholz Denies Link Between Sweden Joining NATO, Turkey's Accession To EU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 09:55 PM

Scholz Denies Link Between Sweden Joining NATO, Turkey's Accession to EU

Sweden's accession to NATO and Turkey's possible admission to the European Union should not be seen as interrelated topics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) Sweden's accession to NATO and Turkey's possible admission to the European Union should not be seen as interrelated topics, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Sweden's accession to NATO will become possible after Turkey joins the European Union.

"These should not be seen as interrelated topics. The last EU Council meeting decided that we will ask the (European) Commission to report on the state of relations and how we can improve cooperation between the EU and Turkey again," Scholz said at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Scholz expressed confidence that Sweden's NATO membership would soon be achieved.

"I take these words of the Turkish president as good news," he said.

Turkey has been an EU candidate since 1999. In early 2016, Turkey and the EU signed a refugee deal, which was to accelerate Turkey's accession to the EU and allow for visa-free travel between Turkey and the bloc.

But negotiations have been stalling since 2016 after the EU accused Ankara of human rights violations and non-observance of the rule of law internally.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is expected to hold a meeting in Vilnius on Monday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Sweden's membership in the alliance. Stoltenberg expressed the hope that the sides would reach a political decision on the matter before the upcoming NATO summit from July 11-12.

Sweden and Finland submitted their applications to join the alliance in May 2022, soon after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. In April, Finland's application was ratified by all 30 members of the alliance. Sweden's application is still pending approval by Hungary and Turkey, with the accession process stalled in part due to controversial Quran-burning demonstrations in Stockholm.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Turkey German European Union Vilnius Stockholm Ankara Alliance Sweden Finland Hungary Tayyip Erdogan April May July 2016 All From Refugee

Recent Stories

IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

19 minutes ago
 ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan ..

ATC summons Imran Khan after submission of challan

18 minutes ago
 NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sial ..

NTDC acquires land for 500 kV Grid Station in Sialkot

18 minutes ago
 Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

Court extends Imran Khan's bails in 11 cases

18 minutes ago
 Court postpones order in LNG case

Court postpones order in LNG case

18 minutes ago
 Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six c ..

Imran Khan moves IHC for protective bails in six cases

18 minutes ago
PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims ..

PAC takes notice of difficulties faced by pilgrims during Hajj

15 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC sends Omer Sarfraz, Ijaz Chaudhry to jail

15 minutes ago
 US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Year ..

US Marines Without Leader for 1st Time in 164 Years Due to Senator Hold on Nomin ..

15 minutes ago
 US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Com ..

US Treasury Chief Says Made Progress Deepening Communication With China During V ..

15 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road ..

Commissioner visits Shehar-e-Khamoshan Sundar Road

15 minutes ago
 KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in p ..

KP caretaker CM reviews law & order situation in province

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World