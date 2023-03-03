UrduPoint.com

Scholz Discusses Bypassing Of Russia Sanctions With Armenian Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 07:31 PM

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that he and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the issue of circumventing sanctions against Russia, among other things, during their meeting in Berlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday that he and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the issue of circumventing sanctions against Russia, among other things, during their meeting in Berlin.

Earlier in the day, Pashinyan arrived in Berlin to meet with Scholz to discuss bilateral relations, reforms in Armenia and the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Of course, we discussed this issue ... We are following economic data. At the same time, it is also important for us ... to look if we can be sure that our sanctions in the economic area are not being bypassed. It is what we demand and where we hope that the rules that we have will be observed," the German leader said at a joint press conference, answering the question whether the issue of bypassing of Russia sanctions had been on the meeting's agenda.

In late February, EU Sanctions Envoy David O'Sullivan told the Financial Times that the EU and its allies were investigating a surge in exports in the countries neighboring Russia in an effort to prevent companies from bypassing sanctions imposed on trade with Russia in response to Moscow's military operation in Ukraine. Increases in trade with countries in Russia's vicinity raised questions as to whether products from the EU could be supplied to Russia via third states, according to O'Sullivan.

The newspaper reported, citing analysis by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, that Armenia and Kyrgyzstan were among those with sharp growth in trade with the EU that had been seen following the start of Russia's operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

